The “Sissy Blue” T-shirt that UCLA football is showing on its Twitter feed is so funny it makes this Stanford grad want to wear it. Bravo to the Bruins for good-natured one-upmanship after LSU coach Ed Orgeron teased a smack-talking UCLA fan for “wearing that sissy blue shirt” before the game Saturday night. Yeah, it kind of backfired on Orgeron, especially after UCLA won the physical battle on both sides of the line. That’s a huge signal that Chip Kelly has created a Bruins team the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the days of Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden. You may be tempted to write off the entire Pac-12 North after Week One, but the two schools in Los Angeles provide hope for a conference that needs it.