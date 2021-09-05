CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsdale, MN

Historic indoor roller rink destroyed in late night fire

By Adam Uren
 4 days ago
An iconic indoor roller rink in southeastern Minnesota was destroyed in a fire overnight Saturday.

The Brownsdale Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that the Rohler Rink at 316 Market St. SE. in Brownsdale was a total loss in the blaze that was first reported at 10:48 p.m.

Passerby saw flames shooting from the roof of the building, with firefighters spending hours battling the blaze until it was finally extinguished around 4 a.m.

No civilians were injured, but two firefighters were treated for injuries – one for smoke inhalation and the other who required hospital treatment after falling while carrying out water shuttle operations.

"The entire structure and its contents are considered a total loss," the fire department said, noting at this time the cause of the blaze is unknown.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the rink had been operating since the mid 1950s. It was put up for sale by its current owners, Brett and Ronda Rohl, in 2018.

The rink itself was 216-feet long and 50-feet wide.

