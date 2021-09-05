CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If...? Editors on Marvel's First Animated Series, Working With Family, and More

By Adam Barnhardt
Cover picture for the article24 movies and a handful of television shows later, more often than not those apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe compare the franchise to a living family. For Graham and Joel Fisher, that's literally the case. The twin brothers serve as editors on Marvel's What If...?, the first-ever animated series from Marvel Studios. Long-time collaborators of What If...? writer AC Bradley, the Brothers Fisher recently caught up with ComicBook.com to chat about the series, including their times splitting the workload on one of Disney+'s most popular animated shows.

