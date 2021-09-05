What If...? Editors on Marvel's First Animated Series, Working With Family, and More

[This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of What If…?]. The first two episodes of Marvel’s new animated series What If…? felt like dipping a toe in the water and trying to ease the casual fan into the concept of the show. “What If…Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?” and “What If…T’Challa Became a Star-Lord” are at their core familiar stories. Their premise is literally just swapping out one character for another, and it makes for something cute yet comfortable. The first episode becomes a gender-swapped Captain America: The First Avenger and the second episode is basically, “What if instead of a bunch of screw-ups, the Guardians of the Galaxy were a noble heisting crew?”