This story originally ran in the Football Issue of GoDuke, the Magazine -- Aug. 2020. In the world of collegiate athletics, it is often undersold just how extraordinary the commitment of a two-sport athlete can be. While the concept of being a part of multiple teams — enjoying the camaraderie of two different groups, training in alternative settings, constantly finding yourself in an athletic environment — may sound appealing to many while they make the transition from high school to college, the reality is that it requires a specific kind of person to handle such a balance.