Here’s How the Kawasaki Ninja Became a Household Motorcycle Name

The quickest production motorcycles in the world can keep up, but not quite beat the Plaid. The Tesla Model S Plaid is a seriously quick car. It is, after all, the quickest production sedan to ever go on sale, and we recently experienced the madness ourselves. It can do zero to 60 in right around two seconds, according to Tesla. Now, thanks to a video by Edmunds, we also know that it's quick enough to beat the incredibly powerful 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa and 2021 Kawasaki ZX-14R motorcycles.