Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from seasoned model

When to draft quarterbacks in fantasy football is one the most difficult puzzles to solve. In single-QB leagues, quarterback obviously takes a backseat to flashier positions like RB and WR, but you still need to enter your draft with a sound strategy for tackling the position. If you aren't going to draft a top-tier QB, should you jump in during the next QB run or should you be patient and target a sleeper after that? Just how far down the rankings can you go and still feel comfortable with your starter?