NFL

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from seasoned model

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t expected to be part of Fantasy football lineups in 2020, but the rookie exploded on the scene and took full advantage of his opportunity. In fact, Herbert finished the season with 4,336 passing yards, which was more than Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. Herbert is expected to be near the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but which rookie quarterback will be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts?

NFL records that could be broken in 2021 as Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes chase significant milestones

The NFL is set to embark on the most exciting season in its 101-year history. With the advent of the 17-game schedule and coming off a year which had the most combined points scored in league history, passing records were shattered. The single-season marks for passer rating (93.6), touchdown passes (871), completion percentage (65.2%) and completions (11,756) all ranked as the most in a single season in NFL history — setting the stage for offenses to reach new heights in 2021.
Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by acclaimed model that nailed Allen’s huge year

Opportunity is always a prime factor to consider when thinking about who should be high up in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. For years, Joe Mixon has yielded third down reps to Giovani Bernard in Cincinnati’s backfield, but this year is shaping up differently. Without another legitimate talent at the position, Mixon’s potential as a carry monster has powered his second-round 2021 Fantasy football ADP.
Fantasy Football QB Tiers 2021: Quarterback rankings, draft strategy

When to draft quarterbacks in fantasy football is one the most difficult puzzles to solve. In single-QB leagues, quarterback obviously takes a backseat to flashier positions like RB and WR, but you still need to enter your draft with a sound strategy for tackling the position. If you aren't going to draft a top-tier QB, should you jump in during the next QB run or should you be patient and target a sleeper after that? Just how far down the rankings can you go and still feel comfortable with your starter?
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Kyler Murray looks to pick up where he left off in 2020, Jalen Hurts hopes to start hot against the Falcons and Jameis Winston begins the long journey toward replacing Drew Brees. Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense. Week 1 Quarterbacks. RK. Player. Opp. 1. Patrick Mahomes.
2021 NFL Season Predictions: Josh Allen wins MVP, surprising COY choice

Nothing quite brings on a strong whiff of fall and football quite like some NFL season predictions. Who’s winning this division? Who’s winning that award? Will there be any surprises on the sheet? Well, the Pro Football Network staff came together, and all picked who they believed were the winners of each. Let us know how we did.
Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Washington Football Team's final name options revealed

As much fun as football fans have had laughing every time a Sunday matchup is previewed as "the Eagles against the Football Team", the franchise down in Washington D.C. is unlikely to keep the nondescript Washington Football Team name forever. They want a brand for fans to identify with, and "Football Team" isn't cutting it.

