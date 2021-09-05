Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from seasoned model
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t expected to be part of Fantasy football lineups in 2020, but the rookie exploded on the scene and took full advantage of his opportunity. In fact, Herbert finished the season with 4,336 passing yards, which was more than Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray. Herbert is expected to be near the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but which rookie quarterback will be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts?blackchronicle.com
Comments / 0