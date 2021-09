Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than its surface? — Olivia, age 9, Canberra Hi Olivia, that’s a great question! In fact, it’s such a great question many scientists around the world are trying to answer it. The truth of the matter is — we don’t know! But we do have some ideas about where the energy that heats the Sun’s atmosphere might be coming from, and it has a lot to do with the Sun’s magnetic field. Let me explain what this means. The temperature of the Sun Heat is created in the very centre of the Sun, at its core, where the...