CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Promises ‘Very Emotional Season,’ Thanks Fans for Support After Father’s Death

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VC8bs_0bnUJUae00

“Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown is ready for the premiere of Season 13. He took the recent announcement opportunity to let fans know what they can expect from the upcoming episodes. He also thanked them for their words of encouragement following the death of his father, Billy Brown.

Fans will remember the sudden and tragic death of the Brown family patriarch in February earlier this year. He suffered an unexpected seizure at his home, and despite multiple CPR attempts, failed to recover. In fact, it was Bear Brown himself who called 911 after discovering his father was unresponsive and not breathing.

Needless to say, that was a traumatic experience for Bear and the entire Brown family. The future of “Alaskan Bush People” was thrown into question. Though, because Bear and his brothers have been so transparent on social media, fans could lend their humble support. Apparently, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Bear’s Instagram account is private. So the post won’t be included here. But he acknowledged the emotional nature of this past year, and therefore the upcoming season. He also gave a shoutout to his supporters.

“The new season of Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday September 19th on Discovery and Discovery+ This is a very emotional season, it’s been a hard year, in the loving memory of Da I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has been so supportive in this difficult time, thank you and God bless,” Bear wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The official “Alaskan Bush People” Instagram account released a trailer for Season 13 of the show. It’s going to be dedicated to Billy Brown.

“We knew one day we’d have to carry on without him. But we weren’t ready for him to go,” a member of the Brown family says in the trailer.

Bear Brown’s Followers Spread the Love Right Back to the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star

Fans of “Alaskan Bush People” can hardly contain their excitement. For a while, it seemed like there was a good chance the show wouldn’t return at all. Between the drama among the family members, a lawsuit regarding a contract dispute, and Billy Brown’s passing, a lot has happened to the Brown’s recently.

But come September 19, fans will once again be able to watch their favorite TV family. They let Bear Brown know how much they’re looking forward to it.

“I’m actually listening to the soundtrack now can’t wait for the new season bear stay extreme and awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Looking forward to seeing you all again! We love the show but we also feel your pain Bear. Your beautiful Da will live on forever more in all of our hearts! Sending healing thoughts and love to you and yours!!” another added.

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Followers Spread The Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Rain Brown’s daughter of the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Shares Season 13 Mournful Message

The new season of Alaskan Bush People will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 19 on Discovery. Although, as fans know, the season will be without one key player — Billy Brown. The Brown family patriarch died this past February following a seizure. In advance of the newest season, Billy’s daughter, Rain Brown, shared a message on Instagram regarding her father’s passing.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Teases Upcoming Season in Dirty-Jeans Photo

With a portrait as beautiful as any Outsider could muster, Alaskan Bush People‘s Rain Brown is asking fans what they want to see from Season 13. ! The Browns will be back a whole lot sooner than we thought. On September 19, Alaskan Bush People returns with the highly-anticipated Season 13. Things will never be the same without patriarch Billy Brown, but the season’s dedication to the beloved father will carry on his legacy.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Brothers Feuding Over TV Show Money

Former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown revealed on Instagram recently that he is still feuding with his brothers over money from the hit Discovery Channel series. Matt, 37, said he recently spoke to one of his brothers, who claimed the family was talking about paying Matt revenue from the show he was owed. Sadly, Matt claimed his brother believes he "deserves to be stolen from" because he is an alcoholic. Matt did not say which brother he spoke with, but younger brother Bear Brown claimed Matt's previous comments about money problems in April are "horrible lies."
TV SeriesPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Season 13 Trailer Shows Billy Brown's Final Scenes and Funeral

Discovery's hit reality series Alaskan Bush People Is set to return for its 13th season, and the Brown family is dealing with the loss of their patriarch Billy Brown in the first trailer for the new batch of episodes. Discovery released a first look teaser, and it appears that much of the season will be dedicated to memorializing Billy. Billy died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure at the age of 68. Fans get a look at Billy's wife Ami, daughters Rain and Snowbird, and sons Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe, and Noah as they reflect on the loss of their father and what it means for the family.
TV & VideosPeople

Alaskan Bush People Season 13: Brown Family Lays Patriarch Billy to Rest in Emotional First Look

The Brown family is dedicating the next season of Alaskan Bush People to late patriarch Billy Brown, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Billy died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. He was 68. In a first look at the upcoming season 13 of the family's Discovery series, Billy's wife Ami Brown, daughters Rain and Snowbird and sons Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe and Noah reflect on his legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Adams Leaves Touching Comment on Bear Brown’s Latest Pic With Their Son

Raiven Adams and Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown may be broken up, but perhaps that is exactly what’s best for them and their son. At least, it appears that way in Adams’ latest post on social media. The former couple, which has gone through their fair share of drama in the past, looks as happy as they have been together in some time. Adams shared a photo on Saturday that shows their baby boy, River, hanging on the back of Bear Brown. All the while, the happy momma stands behind the two.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Makes Big Legal Move Amid Lawsuit

There has been a reported update in the recent case against Alaskan Bush People star Billy Brown’s estate. According to a report by The Sun, the estate of the late Billy Brown and his Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions company was sued by a Tennessee doctor over a breach of contract earlier this year. The plaintiff, Robert Moughan, claims that Brown owes him $500,000.
Alaska StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Celebrates Birthday by Thanking Fans Amid Family Drama

Today, former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown turns 39, and he’s not letting anything stop him from celebrating his big day. The oldest of his crew, Brown seems to be the only one in his family that isn’t dealing with life-altering drama. Instead, he went out to town, bought himself a box of cake mix and plans to spend a quiet evening at home celebrating his birthday with his doting fans online.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts Moving Message Ahead of New Season ‘Dedicated’ To Late Dad Billy

The Brown family of “Alaskan Bush People” will be sharing their grief on the show this season after the death of Billy Brown. Rain Brown, who is the daughter of Billy and Ami Brown, has shared a moving message. She has “dedicated” this season on the Discovery Channel show to her late father. Billy Brown died in February 2021 after suffering a fatal seizure. He was 68 years old.
Alaska StatePosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Gives Fans Video Tour of Incredible Abandoned Silver Mine

Matt Brown struck gold today during his trip to Okanogan County, Washington. While exploring the area with a friend, the Alaskan Bush People star found himself at an abandoned town called Nighthawk, home to the Ruby Silver Mine. Always the one to share his experiences, Brown invited fans into the mining district to see just how much was left of the ghost town.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Shows Off Homemade ‘Work Station’ He’s Building

Let’s make no mistake about it — Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has been through a lot of the last couple of years. But on Saturday afternoon, there was seemingly nothing that could bring down the spirits of the 37-year-old. Brown took to Instagram to let everyone know just how great of a day he was having. As fans of Matt Brown and of the show in general, that is definitely a breath of fresh air to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy