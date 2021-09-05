‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Promises ‘Very Emotional Season,’ Thanks Fans for Support After Father’s Death

“Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown is ready for the premiere of Season 13. He took the recent announcement opportunity to let fans know what they can expect from the upcoming episodes. He also thanked them for their words of encouragement following the death of his father, Billy Brown.

Fans will remember the sudden and tragic death of the Brown family patriarch in February earlier this year. He suffered an unexpected seizure at his home, and despite multiple CPR attempts, failed to recover. In fact, it was Bear Brown himself who called 911 after discovering his father was unresponsive and not breathing.

Needless to say, that was a traumatic experience for Bear and the entire Brown family. The future of “Alaskan Bush People” was thrown into question. Though, because Bear and his brothers have been so transparent on social media, fans could lend their humble support. Apparently, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Bear’s Instagram account is private. So the post won’t be included here. But he acknowledged the emotional nature of this past year, and therefore the upcoming season. He also gave a shoutout to his supporters.

“The new season of Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday September 19th on Discovery and Discovery+ This is a very emotional season, it’s been a hard year, in the loving memory of Da I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has been so supportive in this difficult time, thank you and God bless,” Bear wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The official “Alaskan Bush People” Instagram account released a trailer for Season 13 of the show. It’s going to be dedicated to Billy Brown.

“We knew one day we’d have to carry on without him. But we weren’t ready for him to go,” a member of the Brown family says in the trailer.

Bear Brown’s Followers Spread the Love Right Back to the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star

Fans of “Alaskan Bush People” can hardly contain their excitement. For a while, it seemed like there was a good chance the show wouldn’t return at all. Between the drama among the family members, a lawsuit regarding a contract dispute, and Billy Brown’s passing, a lot has happened to the Brown’s recently.

But come September 19, fans will once again be able to watch their favorite TV family. They let Bear Brown know how much they’re looking forward to it.

“I’m actually listening to the soundtrack now can’t wait for the new season bear stay extreme and awesome,” one fan wrote.

“Looking forward to seeing you all again! We love the show but we also feel your pain Bear. Your beautiful Da will live on forever more in all of our hearts! Sending healing thoughts and love to you and yours!!” another added.