CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rickie Lee Reynolds, Black Oak Arkansas Guitarist, Dies at 72

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32m8Au_0bnUJ6jh00

On Sunday morning, guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds of the Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas passed away at the age of 72.

TMZ first reported the sad news earlier today after getting confirmation from Reynolds’ son. The guitarist’s son told the outlet that his famous father died after battling long-term health issues. He passed in a local hospital after losing his fight with the unknown health complication. Rickie Lee Reynolds’ son also said he “hopes the public will hold Ricky’s memory, magic, and memories close to their hearts forever.”

Black Oak Arkansas originally formed in 1963 and is still active as a band almost six decades later. The Southern rock band was unique for its day since they utilized the first-ever three-guitar lineup. Reynolds was a founding member of the band in the ’60s along with five other musicians.

Ronnie Smith (vocals), Harvey Jett (guitar), Stanley Knight (guitar), Pat Daugherty (bass), and Wayne Evans (drums) rounded out the original band. Not long after though, the band’s most famous singer James Mangrum took over vocals for Smith. The lineup with Mangrum singing became the core of the band that shot to success by the 1970s.

In 1970, Rickie Lee Reynolds and the band moved to Los Angeles where they signed their first record deal. The next year, the band released their self-titled debut album. It included BOA classics such as “Hot and Nasty,” “Lord Have Mercy On My Soul,” and “Uncle Lijiah.” Additionally, the album included the track “When Electricity Came To Arkansas,” which became a controversial song. Fundamentalist religious groups accused the group of making music that contained hidden Satanic messages.

Rickie Lee Reynolds and His Band’s Ascent to Stardom

A few years later in 1973, Black Oak had the most successful year of their lengthy career. The band released their fourth and fifth albums in the same year. The albums contained some of their most popular songs to date, including “Hot Rod,” “Up,” and “Gigolo.” That year they also released arguably their biggest hit “Jim Dandy (To the Rescue)” – a remake of LaVern Baker’s 1957 song by the same name.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJXM-ssg2Hg

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Black Oak Arkansas – Jim Dandy (Live) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJXM-ssg2Hg)

Guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds played in the band throughout this high point in their career. Yet in 1976 he left the band before later returning to the group in the 1980s. As the decades passed, different members of the band came and went. But the original members got back together as often as they could.

The band’s music allegedly inspired other iconic rock bands including Van Halen. In addition, numerous legendary musicians toured with Black Oak Arkansas in the 1970s. The band became one of the Top 5 highest-selling rock acts on the road that decade. They headlined arenas across the nation performing on more than 1,000 stages between 1972 and 1976. Legendary acts like Aerosmith, The Eagles, and even Bruce Springsteen opened up for BOA during that time period.

BOA earned three gold albums and sold nearly five million records in the ’70s. Their music led them to fame and fortune as the band members became the largest private landowners in the state of Arkansas. They gave millions of dollars to Arkansas charities. In fact, they even gave then-attorney general Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary their first-ever ride in a limousine.

Rickie Lee Reynolds’ band still plays shows to this day, but they’ll now be without their longtime guitarist in the future. RIP to Reynolds and condolences to his family, friends, bandmates, and fans.

Comments / 18

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Reynolds#Black Oak Arkansas#Guitarist#Tmz#Southern#Boa#Fundamentalist#Javascript#Aerosmith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Rolling Stones Make Decision on 2021 Tour Following Death of Drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones’ 12-date No Filter Tour will go on as planned this fall following the death of original band member Charlie Watts. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine on Thursday, promoter Concerts West confirmed, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.” Earlier in August, the band announced that Watts would not be joining the band on tour after he underwent an undisclosed medical procedure. At the time, the Stones confirmed that Steve Jordan, a member of Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ X-Pensive Winos side project, would be taking over for Watts.
MusicNo Depression

Seth Lee Jones Puts the Pedal to the Metal on ‘Flathead’

If you need to get whomped upside the head with some slam-bang guitar, Seth Lee Jones is your go-to string-puller. The blues-rockin’ Oklahoman demonstrates his prowess on a powerhouse sampling of iconic blues covers on his latest outing, Flathead. Clearly, Billy Gibbons’ fingers have been in Jones’ ears, creating a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly in Danger of Losing Another Host After Reports of Meghan McCain’s Replacement

With The View set to return for its 25th season on September 7th, rumors have been circulating as to who will be taking over for former co-host Meghan McCain. Unfortunately, ABC is now dealing with a major issue: Potentially losing yet another The View co-host. According to GossipCop, a source shared with Life & Style that Candace Owens is among the top contenders for McCain’s replacement.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Hello Mr. Alligator’: Viral Video Shows Gator on Man’s Front Steps Amidst Hurricane Ida

The devastating floodwaters that came as a result of Hurricane Ida’s deadly winds and rains last week have certainly displaced many. The devastating storm left only destruction in its wake as it ripped through homes, businesses, and towns last week. Bringing with it torrential rains that caused record-breaking floods across the gulf coast, and the northeast regions of the United States.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Put-in-bay, OHSandusky Register

Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Story Of NCIS' David McCallum's Heartbreaking Loss

David McCallum is most known for starring as the lovable and quirky Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in the CBS crime drama "NCIS." However, the 87 year old began his acting career decades earlier, and older fans may remember him as U.N.C.L.E. agent Illya Kuryakin in the original "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." television series, which aired from 1964 to 1968, per IMDb. The veteran actor has enjoyed a long and successful career in the show business, and even went on to pen his own book in 2016: the twisted thriller, "Once a Crooked Man."
NFLamomama.com

Remember Emmanuel Lewis Who Starred in 'Webster'? He's Now 50 and Has His Own Record Label

Emmanuel Lewis rose to fame on "Webster," and years after appearing on the hit '80s show, fans continue to love the 50-year-old. It’s been more than three decades since Emmanuel Lewis lit up the small screen as the title character in the '80s show “Webster.” In the show, he played a young boy adopted by an NFL pro and his wife after losing his parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy