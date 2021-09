Miller went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks. Miller had gone hitless with three strikeouts in six at-bats across the two games prior to Friday's matchup, and he appeared to be on a similar track with an 0-for-4 start to the game. However, he tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning with his 13th home run of the season. The Phillies announced Thursday that Rhys Hoskins (groin/abdomen) will miss the remainder of the season, so Miller is in line for extended time as the team's primary first baseman.