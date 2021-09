While Celtic named Ange Postecoglou as their new manager quite late in the summer, the Hoops have ended up having a very productive transfer window after all. The club had already brought in players like Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada, Joe Hart, Liam Shaw, Osaze Urhoghide, James McCarthy and Carl Starfelt before they ended up signing Croatian international, Josip Juranovic, as well. The club were believed to have been looking to sign a right-back for a while and a deal is finally over the line.