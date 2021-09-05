Aggies extra points: Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

COLLEGE STATION — Leon O’Neal is a star in the making at Texas A&M. The only question is why it took so long for the senior safety to find the microphone at A&M. Both O’Neal and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher talk about how much O’Neal has grown up in the past couple of years, so perhaps that is why he made his media debut this season. In any case, O’Neal had two interceptions in the Aggies’ slow-starting victory — including a return of 85 yards for a touchdown that ignited a trudging offense in the second half.