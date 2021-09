HILLSDALE CO.— With week one coming to a close for the MHSAA 2021 high school football season, many teams in Hillsdale County look to improve and become better teams in their tough matchups coming soon. With it being Labor Day Weekend, many schools will be playing special Thursday night games this week. The Hillsdale Daily News will be breaking down some of the most important matchups to watch out for in week 2, and tell you which games will have an impact on the rest of the regular season.