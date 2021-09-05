Did Mizzou make up ground on OU for 2023 OL Cayden Green?

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”