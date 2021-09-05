CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Mizzou make up ground on OU for 2023 OL Cayden Green?

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
Highly coveted junior offensive lineman Cayden Green of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North says he remains a “big fan of Oklahoma.” But the Missouri Tigers did all they could to make a big impression when Green was on campus this weekend for the Central Michigan game. “I had fun yesterday,” Green,...

