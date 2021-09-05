UConn head coach Randy Edsall to retire after 2021 season

Randy Edsall also served as Maryland's head coach from 2011 to 2015. He owns a career record of 102-136. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 63-year-old is in the midst of his second stint as head coach at UConn, taking over in 2017 after an earlier tenure that spanned from 1999 to 2010.

Edsall's retirement announcement comes after an 0-2 start to the 2021 season. The Huskies dropped their opener against Fresno State 45-0 before losing 38-28 to Holy Cross this weekend.

The Huskies have not had a winning season since 2010, when they went 8-5 with Edsall as head coach.