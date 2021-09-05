CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn head coach Randy Edsall to retire after 2021 season

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgAA2_0bnUH5vO00
Randy Edsall also served as Maryland's head coach from 2011 to 2015. He owns a career record of 102-136. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 63-year-old is in the midst of his second stint as head coach at UConn, taking over in 2017 after an earlier tenure that spanned from 1999 to 2010.

Edsall also served as Maryland's head coach from 2011 to 2015. He owns a career record of 102-136.

Edsall's retirement announcement comes after an 0-2 start to the 2021 season. The Huskies dropped their opener against Fresno State 45-0 before losing 38-28 to Holy Cross this weekend.

The Huskies have not had a winning season since 2010, when they went 8-5 with Edsall as head coach.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Retirement#Uconn#Fresno State 45 0#Holy Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

NFL Week 1: Picks and preview

The 2021 NFL season has arrived, and while COVID-19 might still be a factor, the return of fans to stadiums means that things will look and feel much more like "business as usual" again. Tom Brady will look to continue adding to his unfathomable career with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster that is largely unchanged from the one that dominated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV. Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the first generational quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck, begins the work of trying to turn around the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens get to work trying to unseat the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs. If those weren’t juicy enough storylines, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers will be something to keep an eye on all season long. Ben Roethlisberger embarks on what might be his swan song as the Steelers try to avenge a 2020 season that started brilliantly and ended bitterly. Jameis Winston gets his second chance to be “The Man,” this time in New Orleans, and the Mac Jones Era begins in New England. Oh, and this year, the regular season crucible jumps from 16 to 17 games. The NFL is back, so let’s get to the games.
MLBYardbarker

Freddie Freeman comments on what he said to Juan Soto and Davey Martinez

Amid last night’s loss to the Nationals, there were some theatrics to begin the game. In the bottom half of the first inning, Washington held nothing back and threw at Freddie Freeman not once but two times, leading to the ejection of Sean Nolin after just eight pitches. If you missed it last night, here is how it went down.
NFLNorwalk Hour

Who will UConn hire to replace Randy Edsall? Some names to consider

UConn will head into the search for its next football coach with a major advantage over the last time it went through this process: time. The search for a new coach in late December 2016 came just as the annual college football coaching carousel was coming to a halt and options were limited. Sure, making the official firing date for former coach Bob Diaco in early January saved the school some money, but it also took UConn out of the running for plenty of candidates who already landed a job or signed extensions to stay where they were.
College SportsNBC Connecticut

UConn Students, Football Fans React to Randy Edsall Stepping Down

TEAM COVERAGE: Students, Football Fans React to Randy Edsall Stepping Down. For UConn Nation, there was a Labor Day shocker after the announcement football head coach Randy Edsall would step down immediately. Fans seem to see Monday’s announcement as something to celebrate. Many are hopeful this will lead to a...
College Sportsraleighnews.net

As Randy Edsall exits, Purdue arrives to tackle UConn

Purdue aims to ride the momentum of its season-opening victory into Saturday's encounter against UConn in East Hartford, Conn. While the Boilermakers (1-0) are coming in on a high, the Huskies (0-2) find themselves experiencing some pretty deep lows just a few weeks into the season. UConn sustained a 45-0...
College Sportsthecomeback.com

UConn football coach Randy Edsall makes big announcement with program in disarray

Things are not going well for the UConn Huskies football program. Randy Edsall, who oversaw the program’s rise from 1-AA to 1-A and eventually turned them into a perennial bowl team that went to the 2011 Fiesta Bowl, returned in 2017 with an eye on resurrecting the Huskies after they’d fallen off. Things have not gone according to plan as the team has gone 3-9, 1-11, and 2-10 on his watch.
NFLBoston Globe

Upon further review, UConn’s Randy Edsall will step aside as coach immediately

Randy Edsall and director of athletics David Benedict have come to the mutual decision that it is in the best interest of the UConn football program for Edsall to step aside immediately as head football coach. Edsall, who is in his fifth year of his second stint as the Huskies’ head coach, announced Sunday that he would retire at the end of the 2021 season. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2021 season.”Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” Benedict said. Spanos has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season and is a 26-year coaching veteran with previous experience in the NFL and college. Spanos will be available to the media during the regularly scheduled Tuesday availability at 11 a.m.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

ScoopDuck Predictions: Oregon vs Ohio State

We are approaching a very early Saturday kickoff for Oregon and Ohio State. The Ducks will not only have to make the trek back East to Colmbus, they’ll have to be bright-eyed and bushy tailed by 9 AM PST. (Noon kickoff) Following week one, both Oregon and Ohio State fans...
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy