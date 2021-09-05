Superior National Forest fires remain same size; firefighters continue containment efforts
Thanks to cool and damp weather and continued firefighting efforts, three fires in the Superior National Forest have remained roughly the same size for several days. The Greenwood Fire, about 10 miles south of Isabella, remained at approximately 26,000 acres and at 37% containment. There were 428 personnel assigned to the fire on Sunday. Fire crews have continued to secure the fire perimeter to ensure the safety of residents as they return to their homes.www.duluthnewstribune.com
