ULI Atlanta: Inspiring best practices for land use and development

Shaping the Future of the Built Environment for Transformative Impact in Communities Worldwide. This is the mission of the Urban Land Institute, a global nonprofit education and research organization, founded in 1936, with a strong local chapter. Across the globe, and across our region, ULI members are engaged in land use and planning, as well as research, government and academia. ULI Atlanta has over 1,400 members throughout the Atlanta region and is one of the largest and most active District Councils in the United States.