Escobar (hamstring) played catch and hit ahead of Friday's game against the Twins, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Escobar was expected to miss approximately two weeks after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right hamstring, but it's encouraging to see him resume activities quickly. The 32-year-old still has several steps remaining in his recovery before he's cleared to return to game action, but he appears to be on the right track.