Trenton, NJ

Man killed when motorcycle collides with vehicle, police say

By Jackie Roman
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Trenton man died when the dirtbike-style motorcycle he was riding collided with a car Saturday night in Hamilton, township police said. Taris Hall, 31, was riding a red Honda CR-style motorcycle east on Hamilton Avenue when he collided with a 2019 GMC Terrain at about 9:25 p.m. at the Cypress Lane intersection, Hamilton police said. He was unresponsive when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Capital Health System.

www.nj.com

Comments / 4

 

