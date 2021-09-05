Man killed when motorcycle collides with vehicle, police say

A Trenton man died when the dirtbike-style motorcycle he was riding collided with a car Saturday night in Hamilton, township police said. Taris Hall, 31, was riding a red Honda CR-style motorcycle east on Hamilton Avenue when he collided with a 2019 GMC Terrain at about 9:25 p.m. at the Cypress Lane intersection, Hamilton police said. He was unresponsive when police arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Capital Health System.