Manatee County, FL

Tourist tax collections 2021

By Jason Schaffer
amisun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManatee County’s 5% resort tax, or tourist tax, is collected from owners of accommodations rented for six months or less who charge the tax to their renters, in most cases, tourists. About 50% of the tax proceeds are allocated to Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau tourism marketing efforts, with 20% allocated to beach renourishment. The tax also funds tourism-related attractions such as the Bishop Museum and the Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria piers. Resort tax increases reflect both increased visitation and improved tax collection efforts. Manatee County totals include Anna Maria Island cities, Bradenton, the portion of Longboat Key within Manatee County, unincorporated Manatee County and Palmetto. To anonymously report a rental owner who may not be paying the tax, call 941-741-4809.

