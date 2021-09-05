CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles, Whalen named to "The W25"

By Day Staff Reports
Former Connecticut Sun standouts Tina Charles and Lindsay Whalen were among the players selected to “The W25”, a collection of the 25 greatest players in WNBA history, the league announced Sunday as it celebrates its 25th season.

A select panel of media members, women’s basketball pioneers and advocates voted from a list of 72 nominees chosen “based on factors such as on-court performance and ability, leadership, sportsmanship and community service, and contributions to team success”.

UConn was well represented as five of its former players were selected in addition to Charles — Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi.

The other honorees are Seimone Augustus, Tamika Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Yolanda Griffith, Brittney Griner, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Angel McCoughtry, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Ticha Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Sheryl Swoopes and Tina Thompson.

The league also announced that fans may vote for the member of The W25 they believe is the greatest of all-time as part of its “Vote for the GOAT” program. Fans may vote with the hashtag #WNBAGoatVote on Twitter, at WNBA.com or on the WNBA App. Voting ends on Sept. 19 at 11:59 p.m. with the winner being announced during the WNBA Finals.

— Ned Griffen

