Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
