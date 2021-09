A suspect in the 2019 killing of a Birmingham man who was asleep on his couch was captured by U.S. Marshals in Delaware after two years on the run. The U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael Lamont Shivers at 9 a.m. Thursday at a Wilmington home. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the fugitive search from Birmingham police in December 2019 and, after an extensive investigation, developed information that he was in Delaware.