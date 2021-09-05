Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-06 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
