Beach Hazards Statement issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Niagara; Orleans BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara and Orleans counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
