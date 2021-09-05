Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Chicot and northern Washington Counties through 445 PM CDT At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greenville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greenville, Leland, Lake Village, Metcalfe, Darlove, Tribbett and Arcola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
