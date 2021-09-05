CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FEMA Searching For Hurricane Ida Evacuees In Dallas So They Can Register For Help

CBS DFW
 4 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – FEMA workers are are trying to reach Hurricane Ida evacuees from Louisiana, some of whom may have rented hotel rooms or are in other locations in the Dallas area.

A spokesperson for the organization said those who have left the storm damaged state to stay in out-of-state hotels until they can return should register with them. Individuals and households who have immediate or critical needs because they are displaced from their primary home may be eligible for the Critical Needs Assistance program, which covers food, water, prescriptions, medical supplies and other life-saving and life-sustaining items. The program is a one-time $500 payment per household.

Also, FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance, or TSA, program is now available to eligible residents of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. FEMA will identify survivors who may be eligible and have a need for this short-term emergency sheltering program. They should keep any receipts from hotel stays and submit them when applying for assistance. To get help, evacuees can call 1-800 621-3362 or go to: disasterassistance.gov.

Thanks for whatever you might be able to do to reach those who have left Louisiana for the Dallas area.

Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Discover DFW: The Foundry District In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Foundry District in Fort Worth offers more than six acres of curated shops and watering holes, where every wall is a canvas. Amy Castellanos, Senior Vice President of Development of M2G Ventures, says it goes beyond just a place where visitors can shop. “You’re not just looking for a store, you’re looking for a place where you can bring the family and your friends, have Instagram-able moments and just enjoy the environment,” Castellanos describes. She says visitors can experience a sense of community and be inspired by the Foundry District’s “Inspiration Alley.” “‘Inspiration Alley” is Texas’ largest outdoor art...
Keller, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

‘This Is Unprecedented’: Texas Home School Coalition Inquiries Triple Since Last Year

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As many school districts around North Texas break records for COVID-19 case count numbers, so do the numbers of parents looking for alternative school options. “Last year, we were virtual the first half of the year because I thought that was safest and when I look back at how much safer it was then…I think ‘this is a horrible mistake!’” said Marti Shavor, a Keller ISD parent. Keller ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, Sept. 8, showed nearly 1,000 active cases. Though the number is self-reported, leaving parents fearing the data could be inaccurate with numbers even higher. “So you can...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Now Publicly Posting Names Of Companies That Lose Personal Data In Cyberattack

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas has started publicly publishing online the names of companies who have consumer personal information stolen in cyberattacks. On September 1, the Texas Attorney General’s Office began publishing online data breaches that impact 250 Texans or more. The company name, type of personal information stolen, and how many Texans affected will be listed on the state website for anyone to see. According to the new law, notifications must be uploaded to the website within 30 days of being reported to the state. Listings will remain in place for one year then removed as long as the company does not suffer another...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD To Mandate Masks Starting Monday

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Mandatory masks are coming back to Fort Worth ISD buildings and classrooms starting Monday, Sept. 13 in an effort to protect against the spread of COVID-19. At the direction of the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner will implement a mask requirement for employees, students, and visitors of the Fort Worth ISD, the district announced Thursday, Sept. 9.
Posted by
CBS DFW

Ones For Real Estate: Home Improvement Projects Going Strong

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — While the buying and selling frenzy has cooled off in North Texas real estate, home improvement projects are still going strong. In fact, Hearth, a home improvement tech company ranks the state of Texas at #2 in the nation when it comes to home loans being awarded in 2021.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

North Texas City Using Lego Animation Video To Break Down $550+ Million City Budget

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas is known for doing things big but one city decided to take a small, even childlike, approach when it came time to break down the city budget to the masses. The City of Arlington used an Lego Bricks animation to give the public a lot of information about the proposed $552 million operating budget. It was all about creativity for city planning officials when hey approached a local Lego enthusiast — and city employee — to help make it happen. The video, that runs for more than 4 minutes, shows Lego councilmembers, workers and citizens participating in everyday activities. It also explains how some of the funds of the budget are used — including schools, county taxes and more. Also pointed out is the fact that the budget proposal includes a property tax rate reduction for the sixth straight year. Officials say their aim was to use the popular children’s toy to explain a crucial-yet-complex topic. The video has gone viral, racking up nearly 700,000 views as of Tuesday.
Allen, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Parents Sue Allen ISD In Federal Court Over Desire For Mask Mandate In Schools

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of parents in Allen ISD are filing a federal lawsuit against the school district, stating they want leaders to follow recommendations from U.S. government health leaders and doctors from Cook Children’s Medical Center regarding COVID-19. The school district is following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, leaving mask-wearing at school as an option, not a requirement.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD Parents Make Emergency Request To Appeals Court Against Mask Mandate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite winning one court battle to keep mandatory masks out of schools, parents in Fort Worth made an emergency request Tuesday for another court to act, after it appeared there may be a way for the school district to mandate masks anyway. The emergency motion to the Second Court of Appeals asked the court to keep an injunction preventing the Fort Worth Independent School District from enforcing a mask order in place, while it considers the case. The request comes after FWISD filed a notice to appeal a temporary injunction last week, and noted Texas law allows school districts to set aside an order from a trial court during an appeal. The district was not requiring masks when students returned to school Tuesday. The school board has instructed the superintendent to only enforce the order if and when it could do so legally. Four parents with children in the district first took legal action last month, after the superintendent announced students would not be required to wear masks to school, then changed his mind the next day.

