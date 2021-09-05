CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds notes: Tucker Barnhart and Tyler Stephenson are both playing like every day catchers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds manager David Bell has shared the same message this season with catcher Tucker Barnhart and catcher Tyler Stephenson. As the Reds platoon their starting catcher depending on the opposing pitcher, Bell has told both Barnhart and Stephenson that it’s not for a lack of confidence in either of them hitting same-handed pitchers. He had to divide playing time somehow between the 2020 Gold Glove winner and one of the best rookie hitters in MLB, and a platoon split made the most sense.

