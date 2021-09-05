There’s 1 CM Punk opponent no one is talking about

If you still had any doubts ahead of his debutthat CM Punk was making his way back to wrestling for AEW, TNT itself was operating on the assumption he's coming in. Fightful spoke with multiple people involved with WarnerMedia and TNT, who spoke of the excitement of bringing in CM Punk, and noted that he would have their promotional machine behind him upon his return. We weren't told what exactly that would entail, but were told that TNT and WarnerMedia were both "very aware" of this. The same employees cited expressed that AEW running four shows over a few weeks in the same market and selling the way that they did impressed many within the company. One TNT source that we spoke with about the situation said they were particularly excited about the United Center/Chicago/Bulls/tie in.