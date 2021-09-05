CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s 1 CM Punk opponent no one is talking about

By Alex Frick
Cover picture for the articleColt Cabana is the CM Punk opponent no one is talking about. In the modern landscape of wrestling, some of the most memorable content is when the lines of reality and sports entertainment are blurred. After 7 years, CM Punk famously returned to the ring on the August 20 edition of AEW Rampage and had plenty to say. Punk has a history with many wrestlers backstage, but the opponent most intriguing is the man no one is talking about, Colt Cabana.

