CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Serge Gnabry bags brace as Germany hit six past Armenia

By Reuters
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidfielder Serge Gnabry scored two early goals as Germany rediscovered their form in front of goal to hammer Armenia 6-0 on Sunday and go top of World Cup qualifying Group J with 12 points from five games. After Germany's attack struggled in a laboured 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Karim Adeyemi
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jonas Hofmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenian#Uefa Wc#Espn#Germans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerESPN

Germany clicks in Flick's 2nd game to thrash Armenia 6-0

STUTTGART, Germany --  Germany clicked in coach Hansi Flicks second game in charge to beat Armenia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday and take top spot in its group. Serge Gnabry scored twice and Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi completed the scoring after coming on a substitute for his Germany debut. Marco Reus, Timo Werner and Jonas Hofmann also scored as Germany produced a much-improved performance in comparison to the jaded 2-0 win over Liechtenstein on Thursday in Europe's Group J.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Gnabry nets again as Germany see off Iceland in Reykjavik

Reykjavik (AFP) – Serge Gnabry scored his third international goal in three days as Germany swept past Iceland 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday to consolidate first place in their World Cup qualifying group. The Germans asserted themselves in front of 3,600 fans at the Laugardalsvollur stadium with first-half goals by...
SoccerESPN

Immobile fires treble as Lazio hit Spezia for six

ROME, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Ciro Immobile's hat-trick inspired Lazio to a 6-1 thrashing of Spezia as the Rome club made it two wins from two at the start of the new Serie A season in style on Saturday. The visitors did take the lead in the fourth minute, with...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Highlights: Arsenal put six past West Brom

A hat-trick from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stole the show in a resounding win over West Brom in a Carabao Cup second round match at the Hawthorns. After being held scoreless in our opening two fixtures of the new campaign, we put six past the home side, with Aubameyang opening the scoring with a tap in from close range. Nicolas Pepe and Aubameyang added two more just before the break.
SoccerNBC Sports

VIDEO: Messi makes PSG debut, Mbappe bags brace in 2-0 win

Lionel Messi has (finally) made his PSG debut and Kylian Mbappe bagged both goals in a 2-0 victory over Reims, but will it be the last time they take the same field while wearing the same shirt?. Furthermore, will the world ever be treated to the sight of Messi, Mbappe...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Serge Aurier leaves Tottenham

Serge Aurier has had his contract at Tottenham terminated by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.The 28-year-old right-back had just under a year remaining on his deal at Spurs, who he joined from Paris St Germain in August 2017.In a statement on the club’s website, Aurier said: “I have really enjoyed my time at Spurs and would like to thank the club and the fans, but I feel now is the right time for me to move onto a new challenge.”Aurier’s fate appeared to be sealed earlier on Tuesday with the signing of Emerson Royal from Barcelona effectively pushing the Ivory Coast international further down the pecking order for the right-back position – with Matt Doherty also an option in that role.A short statement from Tottenham said: “We thank Serge for his service and wish him well for the future.”
HockeytheScore

Canada rolls past Germany, advances to semifinals at women's worlds

Natalie Spooner scored twice and added an assist as Canada cruised to a 7-0 victory over Germany in the Women's World Hockey Championship quarterfinals on Saturday night in Calgary. Melodie Daoust tallied one marker and two helpers, while team captain Marie-Philip Poulin provided a goal and an assist during her...
Soccergoal.com

Okumu shines again as KAA Gent hit six past champions Club Brugge

The Harambee Star defender was in great form as his side roared past the champions to move ninth on the 18-team table. Kenya international Joseph Okumu put up another solid display as KAA Gent handed champions Club Brugge their first defeat of the season in a 6-1 demolition in a Belgian Pro League match on Sunday.
SoccerTribal Football

Lazio hit Spezia for six but Sarri demands better

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri urged calm after their 6-1 thrashing of Spezia. A Ciro Immobile hat-trick dominated the scoreline at the Olimpico. “I had told the team not to sit deep as we had done against Empoli because I don't like it. We were much better today, it was easier when we were one man up," Sarri said afterwards.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Football rumours: Will Cristiano Ronaldo be the bait for Erling Haaland?

With deadline day over a familiar race has started up again – the quest to sign Erling Haaland – with Manchester United framed as front-runners. While Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest name involved in a Premier League transfer in the just-closed window, ESPN says his return to United serves a double purpose in that the club hopes it will help them lure Haaland next summer. Haaland is said to be a huge admirer of Ronaldo and this may tip the balance United’s way ahead of other interested clubs including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Germany struggle past Liechtenstein in Flick’s first game in charge

St. Gallen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Germany laboured to a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday as Hansi Flick made a low-key debut at the helm. Chelsea striker Timo Werner broke the deadlock just before half-time in St Gallen before Leroy Sane doubled the lead late in a frustrating second-half for Flick’s side.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Italy set new unbeaten record as Germany thump Armenia

Paris (AFP) – Italy broke the world record for the longest unbeaten run in international football with a goalless draw at Switzerland on Sunday, while Germany got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track by thrashing Armenia 6-0. European champions Italy should have taken all three points, but Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Jorginho’s second-half penalty.
FIFAPosted by
NJ.com

Germany vs. Armenia FREE LIVE STREAM (9/5/21): Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying online | Time, USA TV, channel

Germany faces Armenia in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday, September 5, 2021 (9/5/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy