Endless Fables: Shadow Within Review

We’ve been thinking about what it would take for an Artifex Mundi hidden object game, like Endless Fables: Shadow Within, to get a strong recommendation. We’re reasonably sure we’ve never rated one as high as a 4 or above, but there’s absolutely no reason why one couldn’t get there. You wouldn’t even have to deviate from the formula: the foundations of painterly artwork, engaging puzzles and hidden objecting are all there. Just spend more time on the narrative beyond ‘necromancer captures woman for a ritual and you have to stop them’, spruce the story up so it doesn’t get drab – maybe some humour, something that makes us think, or a genuine rugpull – and Bob’s your elven uncle.