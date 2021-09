Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Corey Shaun continued his hot play on the Forme Tour. The winner of the Forme Open three weeks ago and runner-up last week outside Philadelphia, at the Rolling Green Championship, shot a 7-under 64 Wednesday during the opening round of the Forme Tour Championship at the Huntsville Golf Club, taking the clubhouse lead with players still on the course after officials halted play for the day due to inclement weather.