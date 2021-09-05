CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family describes loss of state police sergeant as “immeasurable”

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Connecticut State Police Sgt. Brian Mohl, who died Thursday. (Photos from Connecticut State Police)

The family of Connecticut state police Sgt. Brian Mohl, who died Thursday in Woodbury after his cruiser was trapped in floodwaters that were the remnants of Hurricane Ida, issued a statement Sunday saying the loss they have suffered is “immeasurable.

Mohl, a member of the state police for more than 26 years who was assigned to Troop L in Litchfield, died from blunt trauma, according to the chief medical examiner’s office. He is survived by his wife and three children ranging in age from 14 to 28.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8, at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.

In the family’s statement, which was released by state police, they described Mohl as “a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough.”

The statement said Mohl loved being a state trooper and proudly serving with the state police, and “those that worked with him said he always had a way of making you feel as though you were part of the team and that he truly cared about them.

SERVICES FOR SGT. BRIAN MOHL

“Even though Brian was committed to his work he always found a way to put his family life first,” the statement continued. “He never lost sight of that. If he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with us. Brian’s love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor and warmth.”

The family thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and said that “seeing the outpouring of prayers and support from the Connecticut State Police, the New York State Police, the law enforcement community and the community as a whole has deeply touched our hearts. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion.”

Authorities had said that the Pomperaug River flooded a road in Woodbury after Hurricane Ida dropped several inches of rain in a matter of hours. State police said Mohl called for help about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after his cruiser had been swept away.

State police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats, and drones and after daybreak found his body in the swollen river.

Associated Press reporting is included in this story.

