Presidential Election

Politics Chat: Biden's Approval Ratings Fall

NPR
 5 days ago

Needless to say, this is not the way the White House wanted to see the summer end. It was supposed to be a time for the country to get back to normal - right? - and a time for President Joe Biden to promote the big spending plan at the heart of his domestic agenda. But instead, the crisis in Afghanistan dominated the administration's focus along with the pandemic's fourth wave. And on Friday, some disappointing economic news. Here's Biden.

Joe Biden
Ayesha Rascoe
Presidential Election
Afghanistan
Politics
Elections
Vaccines
White House
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

A Famous Mike Tyson Quote Is the Key to Biden’s Foreign Policy

The accidental political scientist Michael Gerard Tyson once provided an apt summary of America’s foreign policy: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” For nearly a decade, Tyson reigned as the most feared fighter on the planet, with a single unchanging strategy: intimidate, dominate, overpower. When he encountered an adversary who couldn’t be intimidated, dominated, or overpowered, Iron Mike had no backup plan. He effectively ended his boxing career in ear-biting frustration, unable to heed his own sage warning. There’s a lesson here for another undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
Montana StateKFYR-TV

North Dakota, Montana leaders react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Leaders in North Dakota and Montana are offering reactions to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday of sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, posted on social media:. President Biden’s misguided plan steers our country down a dangerous path away from states’ rights...
Public HealthPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Health experts to Biden: You're losing the Covid fight

President JOE BIDEN will unveil a new Covid plan in a pivotal speech at 5 pm. The latest …. — Biden will require all federal workers to receive coronavirus vaccinations and eliminate their option to receive regular tests instead of the shot, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak report. The president is also expected to announce expanding free public testing and address booster shots, though no new guidance will be issued.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.
Presidential Electionmanhattan-institute.org

So This Is a Normal Presidency?

Joe Biden was supposed to deliver a return to presidential normalcy, and that may be all he thinks is necessary to satisfy the 81 million voters who elected him. Sooner or later, however, the country will start pining for a return to competency as well, and it’s far from clear that this administration is up to the task.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Democrats don't care if Biden is caught lying

For four years of the Trump presidency, Democrats decried President Donald Trump as a liar. He was often dubbed the “liar in chief” by Democrats and the media . However, these same protectors of truth are suddenly eerily quiet regarding President Joe Biden. The revelations of Biden’s phone call with former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which Biden asked Ghani to lie resulted in little, if any, outrage by Democrats or the media.
Presidential ElectionHouston Chronicle

Bret Stephens: Can Biden save his presidency?

This Sept. 11, a diminished president will preside over a diminished nation. We are a country that could not keep a demagogue from the White House; could not stop an insurrectionist mob from storming the Capitol; could not win (or at least avoid losing) a war against a morally and technologically retrograde enemy; cannot conquer a disease for which there are safe and effective vaccines; and cannot bring itself to trust the government, the news media, the scientific establishment, the police or any other institution meant to operate for the common good.
Presidential ElectionGovExec.com

How Delta Beat Biden

Joe Biden’s “mission accomplished” moment came on the Fourth of July. Standing behind a lectern adorned with the presidential seal, he peered out at the hundreds of maskless guests drinking beer and eating pulled pork on the South Lawn of the White House. “Thanks to our heroic vaccine effort, we’ve gained the upper hand against this virus,” Biden said. “We can live our lives, our kids can go back to school, our economy is roaring back.” Surely there was reason to celebrate. When he’d taken office six months earlier, more than 3,000 people were dying from COVID-19 each day; the death toll was now down to about 200 a day. When Donald Trump left Washington, D.C., on the morning of Biden’s inauguration, new cases were averaging 195,000 a day; by July 4, that figure had plunged to about 12,000. Biden’s tone was triumphant. The disease hadn’t “been vanquished,” he said, but the bands and the red-white-and-blue lanterns served as a festive promise that the isolation and fear wrought by the pandemic would soon subside. He mingled with the crowd, unmasked, shaking hands and signing autographs. “Biden Declares Success in Beating Pandemic in July 4 Speech” read a Bloomberg headline.
Presidential Electionexpressnews.com

Bouie: How has Joe Biden become so unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only is the United States still in the grip of a pandemic, but also the delta variant of the coronavirus has led to record infections and deaths in Florida, Texas and other states with relatively low vaccination rates (and where officials have taken a stand against mitigation efforts). At the same time that delta took hold, Biden also faced a huge backlash from the news media and his partisan opponents over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which began in chaotic fashion with the collapse of the Afghan national army, the subsequent advance of the Taliban and, of course, the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

The two mistakes that ruined Biden's summer

WASHINGTON — The disappointing employment figures that arrived last Friday were in some ways a symbolic capstone to a summer of disappointments for President Biden, most notable among them the force with which the Delta variant swept across the nation and the speed with which the Taliban swept across Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew.

