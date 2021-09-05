Grimes Appears In Trailer For New Singing Show “Alter Ego”

If the Lord woke you up today to celebrate the worldwide holiday that is Beyoncé‘s birthday, you are blessed and highly favored. Today, September 4, the Queen turns 40 years old and we are so humbled to continue to witness her incredible journey. Now the most awarded artist in entertainment history, a wife, and mom to three beautiful children, we were first introduced to Bey in the late ’90s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child. Decades later not only is she still making music, she is the reigning Queen of music. In 2003, Beyoncé went solo and immediately amazed the world with her commitment to art and excellence. Today, she is best known for releasing classic visual albums like Lemonade and Black Is King; unprecedented stage moments like her headlining Homecoming set at Coachella; and her ability to push Black culture — and American culture, in general — forward through sound.