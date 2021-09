That coach Smart and his staff did a great job of preparing for the Tigers. I’m sure they watched a lot of film of the Tigers last game with the Buckeyes. Film of DJ two games also helped with their preparation for this key matchup in Charlotte. The question is, have opposing coaches now learned the way to beat Clemson? It’s going to be very interesting to see how our coaches prepare the team for future league games. It would benefit the team if they had a stronger opponent this Saturday. With all that said, Dabo and his staff did an excellent job also in preparing the Tigers to play the dogs.