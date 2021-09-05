CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Welcome Week LAN Brings Gamers Together

KTVN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Week LAN Nevada hosted its annual Welcome Week event over this weekend which brings gamers together to play some of the most popular video games. Welcome Week LAN is one of Nevada Esports' major events where University Of Nevada students bring their computers, consoles, and other gaming devices to the Joe Crowley Student Union Center to create a large gaming area for students to engage and have fun.

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lan#University Of Nevada#Video Game#Computers#Nevada Esports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Welcome Week Events

The Wisconsin Union welcomes you back to campus with a ton of fun activities to help you get to know our spaces & places that make the Union a home-away-from home for all students. Check out our welcome week events at Memorial Union and Union South + consider yourself invited...
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Together (Nintendo Switch)

Together is a platformer for the Nintendo Switch that uses a tethering mechanic to encourage gamers to play, well, together. It’s fun overall, despite a few flaws. Let’s explore it a little further. You play as one of six odd-looking characters (and more are unlocked along the way) whose goal...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Dice Legacy Is an Occasionally Fun, Somewhat Unwieldy Experiment

Dice Legacy is a city builder with some colony management thrown in, all based around dice throws. It works like how you would expect a colony management game to work: you gather resources, build structures, explore and even fight mysterious hostile forces. Dice Legacy tasks place on an enigmatic procedurally generated ring world, like something from the Halo series. The first scenario has you play as a group of survivors, stranded on these strange shores. You’ll have to resources like food, metal, stone, etc. to survive, especially in the harsh winters. To do so, you’ll send your villagers out to perform tasks. Except your villagers are represented by dice, and the tasks they can perform are based on the tasks that are showing on their dice. If you want to gather resources, for instance, you’ll need a dice showing the “gather resource” icon. If none of your dice suit your needs, you can reroll them—but rerolling dice depletes its durability. If a dice’s durability drops below zero, it dies—and like in any colony sim, your citizens become unhappy if they start to die.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Experiencing the sights, sounds of Welcome Week

Welcome Week is a lot of laughs — socials and danceable music, food and free stuff. There also are goodbye tears and heartfelt stories. Here’s what we saw and heard on the Grand Canyon University campus Monday, the first day of Welcome Week, that showed we are all in this together, at last.
Video Gamespixelkin.org

It’s a monster party in My Singing Monsters Playground

Big Blue Bubble has announced a multiplayer party game spin-off of the popular My Singing Monsters mobile gaming series. My Singing Monsters Playground is launching on Steam PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9, for $39.99. My Singing Monsters Playground let’s players...
Small Businessvalleyjournals.com

Pickleball bringing business together

The Wednesday pickleball tournament at Wardle Regional Park has become a must attend for a number of small businesses in the area. (Mathew Baron/City Journals) Every other Wednesday, they meet on the pickleball court of battle. They come to the ​​Wardle Fields Regional Park from all over the South Valley. Perhaps, first to get out from in front of their computer screens. Second, to feel the thrill of victory.
EducationDaily Illini

E-Night brings together engineering clubs, students

Students filled the Bardeen Quad on Sunday evening for E-Night, an opportunity for engineering students to explore engineering RSOs and related extracurricular activities. The annual event, organized by the Engineering Council, was described by many RSO leaders and students as a Quad Day for engineering students. There were roughly 70 organizations represented at tables lining the sidewalks.
EducationWashington Square News

NYU Welcome brings festive atmosphere back to campus

After an entirely virtual NYU Welcome in Fall 2020, the Welcome team was determined to develop a series of events this year to serve as a panacea for the sense of isolation wrought by the pandemic. When CAS sophomore Medha Gupta first came to NYU in September 2020, the pandemic...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Expand Your Horizons: Bringing together people and programs

The Expand Your Horizons Fair at BGSU will be held Sept. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Bowling Green State University Bowen-Thompson Student Union Ballroom. It brings together organizations and programs that have volunteer and other types of opportunities for students and campus departments and organizations to get involved in the community.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Vanguard Will Feature an FOV Slider on Console Versions

Finally, it has been confirmed that Call of Duty Vanguard will feature an FOV slider on console versions of the game. Field of view, or FOV is a huge deal for first-person shooter games. This is because players who increase their FOV can see more of their surroundings and, therefore, have a competitive advantage.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' Features In New PlayStation 5 Trailer

At this point, we're sort of just excited to get back to Hogwarts you know? Many of us grew up with the dream of being able to attend classes, go into epic battles, and exist in the realm of witches and wizards in the world of Harry Potter, but some of us never got our letter of acceptance. Bummer. Well, we might be a little too old to go back to school in real life now, but we are looking forward to going back to Hogwarts in the upcoming magical RPG Hogwarts Legacy.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Minneapolis event brings people together for a day of healing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday was a day for healing on Minneapolis' southside for the annual back in the day community festival at Phelps Field Park. In the midst of the Back in the Day Community festival, organizers say they are trying to spread joy after a rough year due to COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd.
Reno, NVKTVN.com

Reno Family To Honor Loved One's Legacy During Balloon Race Weekend

This weekend, as more than 100 hot air balloons float through the Truckee Meadows for the 40th Anniversary of The Great Reno Balloon Race, a local family will gather to commemorate a loved one's organ donation that saved the lives of four people. Friday, Sept. 10 would have been Alex...
Kokomo, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

First ever Artsapalooza brings community together

Grown men covered in tattoos painted black canvas in bright colors before peeling away tape to reveal a design. Flicks of spray paint served as the finishing touches. Parents and children painted together on small easels. People strolled through Artist Alley taking in the newest pieces hanging on the building...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Coming together | Photo of the Week

Chancellor Ronnie Green talks with students at the Inaugural Soph S’more Social outside of the Nebraska Union on Aug. 25. The event featured a special Dairy Store flavor available for free to sophomores, friends of sophomores and anyone who was once a sophomore to celebrate being back on campus. Click through the images below to see more photos from the Soph S'more Social and the Club Fair, both events held Aug. 25 on the plaza and green space north of the Nebraska Union.
Carspremierguitar.com

Welcome to Week #1 of Pedalmania!

Come back each week for your chance to win one of up to 5 pedals! This week, you could win gear from Electro-Harmonix, J. Rockett Audio, Pigtronix, TWA, or VOX Amplification!. Get lush EHX vibrato and chorus in a compact, pedalboard friendly package with unique control options!. No one does...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Slideshow: Spirit of Welcome Week

It was quite a scene — and sound — when GCU’s Spirit teams visited President Brian Mueller and other employees Thursday on the fourth floor of the Student Life Building. The Thundering Heard Pep Band, Cheer and Dance teams and Thunder did several numbers, and afterward Mueller thanked them for the positive way they represent the University.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Card-Based Combat Channels ‘Slay the Spire’ With Synergy Potential

There is little doubt that there is plenty of excitement for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the latest foray of the comics giant into the world of video games. With the help of the esteemed developers at Firaxis Games, this is meant to be a more tactical take on the fight between good and evil. In a new gameplay showcase, we got a closer look at just what Marvel’s Midnight Suns is bringing to the table.
Video Gamesutdailybeacon.com

‘Sonic Colors: Ultimate’ review: The best of the mediocre

Oh Sonic, you lovable mess. Since dominating the gaming scene in the early 90s, Sonic the Hedgehog has continued to be one of the most recognizable names in video games. If you’ve actually kept up with Sonic’s games, however, you know that Sega has had tremendous trouble transitioning their mascot into the world of 3D gaming.
Video GamesGamespot

The Best Weird Nintendo Experiences

Nintendo is one of the most successful video game companies of all time, and much of its success comes from taking creative risks. Those often pay off in big ways, like with the Wii and the Switch, and others… not so much. Nintendo has created tons of its own weird experiences and devices over the years, and the best weird Nintendo experiences have also come via third-party companies making devices that work with the system. We've rounded up 15 of them, ranging from unique and creative add-ons to pieces of plastic that just had us scratching our heads.

Comments / 0

Community Policy