Cybersecurity Researcher Shows How to Spot a Hidden Camera in Your Airbnb
Cybersecurity researcher Marcus Hutchins shows how to spot tiny hidden cameras concealed inside of fire alarms, clocks, and USB chargers that may be inconspicuously placed throughout your next Airbnb rental. One of the easiest methods is to just shine a bright light on any questionable equipment or electronics placed in optimal locations that could be possibly be used for spying purposes. Read more for the video.www.techeblog.com
