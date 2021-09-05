CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Everything We Know So Far About Character Casting, Filming Details, and More

By Kacie Cooper Stotler
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century after the exploits and adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and sons, the legends of the Norse Sagas are coming to life on the screen once more - this time on streaming. Creators of the original Vikings series Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart have teamed up again for a new spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla. This new series follows the lives of some of history’s most famous (and infamous) Norsemen such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and William the Conqueror, to name a few.

