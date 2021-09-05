‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Everything We Know So Far About Character Casting, Filming Details, and More

Ever since December 20, 2019, when The Witcher Season 1 premiered on Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of the super successful fantasy series to arrive. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the live-action show joins a franchise that already has a film adaptation, a 2002 television series called The Hexer, card games, board games, and a popular trilogy of video games. Since the Netflix series came out, this has also grown to include a graphic novel series and an animated film from Netflix and Hissrich called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, while a prequel live-action series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is currently in development. Overall, it’s safe to say that The Witcher franchise is thriving and fans couldn’t be any happier. That is, unless The Witcher Season 2 got here a little faster.