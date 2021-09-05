‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Everything We Know So Far About Character Casting, Filming Details, and More
A century after the exploits and adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and sons, the legends of the Norse Sagas are coming to life on the screen once more - this time on streaming. Creators of the original Vikings series Michael Hirst and Jeb Stuart have teamed up again for a new spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla. This new series follows the lives of some of history’s most famous (and infamous) Norsemen such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada, and William the Conqueror, to name a few.collider.com
