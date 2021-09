Florida State might have lost on Sunday night against Notre Dame, but the Seminoles put up a tremendous effort and beat the odds to even get the game to overtime. Quarterback McKenzie Milton did not start, but he made his return to the football field following a gruesome leg injury in 2018. Milton led Florida State to a big comeback, and the Seminoles came out of the game with hope for the future. FOX’s Joel Klatt is impressed by Florida State and thinks that things are improving within the program under head coach Mike Norvell.