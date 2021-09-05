CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys - especially north of highway 101, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

