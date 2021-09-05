CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeimer Candelario's hot bat sparks Tigers in 4-1 victory over Reds

Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jeimer Candelario, professional hitter. In the midst of a career offensive season, Candelario broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, aggressively pounding a 3-1 change-up from right-hander Luis Castillo into the right field corner, plating two runs and sending the Tigers to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds Sunday in the rubber match of the three-game interleague series at Great American Ball Park.

