Utah's economic growth is slowing down, according to new surveys from the University of Utah's Eccles Economic and Business School. (Shutterstock) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are spending less, jobs are seemingly plentiful when skilled workers are not, and the COVID-19 pandemic remains largely unpredictable, which is all contributing to economic slowdown in the Beehive State, according to new data from the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.