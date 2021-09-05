CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Hazards Statment issued for lakeshore counties

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties beginning midnight Monday through Labor Day.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from midnight Monday until 4 p.m.

The NWS said wave and wind action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water during this time as currents can carry swimmers away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

“Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions,” the NWS said.

