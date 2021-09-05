Abbott announces deployment of additional emergency response resources, personnel to support hurricane recovery efforts
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional personnel and resources to support Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts at the request of the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). This follows announcements from Governor Abbott earlier this week that the State of Texas would continue to review any additional EMAC requests from the State of Louisiana to provide additional response and recovery assets that may be needed.www.weatherforddemocrat.com
Comments / 0