Nickelodeon Star Makes Netflix Debut in This Week's Most-Watched Movie
With another weekend comes another rush to Netflix to binge away your Friday, Saturdays and Sunday. Netflix drops fresh titles every week, and its latest original is already a big hit. Afterlife of the Party, the new comedy starring Victoria Justice, is currently the No. 1 movie on the platform. Justice is best known for her roles on Nickelodeon shows, such as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and Tori Vega on Victorious. In Afterlife of the Party, her first Netflix Original, she plays Cassie, who "lives to party... until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings."popculture.com
