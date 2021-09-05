CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

The Cove Apartments to host open house Sept. 11

By Mirror Staff, Business
federalwaymirror.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly renovated apartment community, the Cove Apartment Homes, is hosting its open house event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Attendees can expect great food from local food trucks, including Tabassum and Ice Cream Express WA. There will be giveaways, games, prizes, and special event-specific leasing offers. The local radio station, 98.9 THE BULL, will also be playing live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

