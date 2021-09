Elected in 2020. Inducted in 2021. Enshrined forever. That’s the case for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Major League Baseball’s newest Hall of Fame class, whose induction ceremony was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who have spent a lifetime dreaming of their plaque hanging on the wall at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, then had to delay the honor an extra year, the wait is finally over.