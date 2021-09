News 12 meteorologists say today will see on-and-off showers throughout the day, as Nicholas-inspired remnants make their way to New Jersey. News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see periods of showers lasting throughout the day stemming from the remnants of Nicholas. Gregorio says the chance for rain increases by the afternoon, around 2 p.m. Temperatures will reach the high-70s. The rains are expected to linger into Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO