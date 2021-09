The Outlets at Legends is the site of the second BurgerIM (now SIZL. Burger) to pull a switcheroo on guests. After Handcrafted Gourmet Burger Bar in downtown Reno did the same, the Sparks’ eatery also transformed into a burger bar of a different name. Now they’re flipping classic burgers loaded with onions, pickles, lettuce and cheese, and more off-kilter concoctions like an extra spicy Caliente burger complete with Cajun seasoning and jalapeños.